Shirley Rose Hurley, 94, of Tomah passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born Oct. 10, 1926, to Walter and Beulah (Summers) Fischer in Chicago.
Shirley was united in marriage to William H. Hurley, Jan. 11, 1947. Her first job was for Illinois Bell Telephone Co., where she was an operator. After that she went to work for the American Hotel Register Company in Chicago, where she worked for over 30 years, ending her career as the personnel manager. After retirement, she and her husband liked to travel in their RV and spent many wonderful times in Florida. Shirley and her husband moved to Tomah from a lifetime in Chicago, in November 2000.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan (David) Kratky of Kendall and Shari Hurley of Tomah; grandchildren, Michael (Holly) Hurley and Stacey (Thomas) Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Michael (Kristina) Hurley, Kyle Hurley, Sean Hurley, Megan Hurley, Mattison Donaldson and William Donaldson. She is further survived by many friends and family, both in Wisconsin and Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband.
According to Shirley’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no public services. A family memorial will be held sometime in the Summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be given in Shirley’s memory to Tomah Hospice Touch. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.