Shirley Rose Hurley, 94, of Tomah passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born Oct. 10, 1926, to Walter and Beulah (Summers) Fischer in Chicago.

Shirley was united in marriage to William H. Hurley, Jan. 11, 1947. Her first job was for Illinois Bell Telephone Co., where she was an operator. After that she went to work for the American Hotel Register Company in Chicago, where she worked for over 30 years, ending her career as the personnel manager. After retirement, she and her husband liked to travel in their RV and spent many wonderful times in Florida. Shirley and her husband moved to Tomah from a lifetime in Chicago, in November 2000.

She is survived by her two daughters, Susan (David) Kratky of Kendall and Shari Hurley of Tomah; grandchildren, Michael (Holly) Hurley and Stacey (Thomas) Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Michael (Kristina) Hurley, Kyle Hurley, Sean Hurley, Megan Hurley, Mattison Donaldson and William Donaldson. She is further survived by many friends and family, both in Wisconsin and Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband.

According to Shirley’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no public services. A family memorial will be held sometime in the Summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be given in Shirley's memory to Tomah Hospice Touch. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.