Siv Morrow

Siv “Mickey” Morrow, 92, of Tomah passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Liberty Village in Tomah. She was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Stockholm, Sweden, to Erik and Stina (Levin) Kindblad. She was a ballet dancer in Sweden. She met her husband, Wayne in Sweden during World War II. In 1946, Siv emigrated to the U.S. She moved from Sweden to Valley Junction, Wis., which was quite a culture shock as you might imagine.

In later years, she worked in retail sales at the Tomah Cash Store. She also worked at the Tomah Antique Mall, returning to work there after Wayne’s passing in 2003. She retired at the age of 79 in 2008.

She is survived by her three children, Sonia (Gerald) Powers of Menomonee Falls, Wis., June (Paul) Anderson of Tomah, and Eric Morrow of Warrens; grandchildren, Tonia (Jim Borresen) Powers, Ryan (Jessica Barker) Powers of Chicago, Ill., Lucas Osborne of Lilford, England, Nicholas Osborne of Tomah; two great-grandchildren, Keaton and Rowen Powers; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Siv was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Morrow in 2003; her Swedish family, parents, Erik and Stina Kindblad; and two sisters, Aina (Johnny) Van Asperen and Marianne (Bo) Edlund. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A private celebration of Siv's life is being planned at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah and burial will held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah.