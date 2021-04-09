Siv Morrow

Siv “Mickey” Morrow, 92, of Tomah passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Liberty Village in Tomah. She was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Stockholm, Sweden, to Erik and Stina (Levin) Kindblad. She was a ballet dancer in Sweden. She met her husband, Wayne in Sweden during World War II. In 1946, Siv emigrated to the U.S. She moved from Sweden to Valley Junction, Wis., which was quite a culture shock as you might imagine.
In later years, she worked in retail sales at the Tomah Cash Store. She also worked at the Tomah Antique Mall, returning to work there after Wayne’s passing in 2003. She retired at the age of 79 in 2008.
She is survived by her three children, Sonia (Gerald) Powers of Menomonee Falls, Wis., June (Paul) Anderson of Tomah, and Eric Morrow of Warrens; grandchildren, Tonia (Jim Borresen) Powers, Ryan (Jessica Barker) Powers of Chicago, Ill., Lucas Osborne of Lilford, England, Nicholas Osborne of Tomah; two great-grandchildren, Keaton and Rowen Powers; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Siv was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Morrow in 2003; her Swedish family, parents, Erik and Stina Kindblad; and two sisters, Aina (Johnny) Van Asperen and Marianne (Bo) Edlund. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A private celebration of Siv’s life is being planned at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah and burial will held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.