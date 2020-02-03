Stephen F. Noble, 70, of Warrens passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his devoted wife, Darlene, in their home Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Steve was considered a rock. He lived his life with grace and humility. Never complaining about his visual impairment or any other predicament that life handed to him. He accepted death the same way. No complaints or regrets. His only concern was for the people he was leaving behind. Those of us who knew Steve well and loved him deeply will miss him terribly.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Darlene (Morrow) Noble; brothers, David Noble of New Lisbon, Wis., Larry Noble of Warrens, Neil Noble of Warrens and Jeff Noble of Warrens; sisters, Kathy Noble of Warrens, Suzanne (Rod) Johnson of Duluth, Minn., Claire Noble and Darlene of Warrens, Betty (Kurt) Haase of Tomah, Julie (Taz) Noble of Warrens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Christine Noble of Frederick, S.D., Lorna (Pete) Sweeney of Crystal Lake, Ill., Albert (Marilyn) Morrow of Tomah, Bill Calaway of Warrens, Merle Morrow of Warrens, Barbara Morrow of Tomah, Charlene (Morrow) Von Ruden of Warrens; and many nieces and nephews.

