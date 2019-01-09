Steve R. Tralmer, a lifelong resident of Tomah passed Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Steve was born May 30, 1953, to Ronald and Darlene (Butterfuss) Tralmer. He graduated Tomah High School in 1972. Following high school, Steve went to work for Tralmer’s sales and Service. Later, he became the owner and operator of Tralmer’s Plumbing and Water Conditioning.
On July 31, 2004, Steve was united in marriage with Laurie Piers. Steve and Laurie shared a love for the outdoors. They enjoyed annual fishing trips to North Dakota, deer hunting, working their Christmas tree farm and spending time with their grandchildren.
An accomplished hunter, Steve and his many hunting buddies took trips to elk and mule deer hunt in Colorado and Wyoming, bear hunt in Minnesota, moose hunt and salmon fish in Alaska. Steve was a founding member of the Wakota Bowmen’s Club.
A guy’s guy, Steve’s rugged outdoor lifestyle blended well with his fun-loving side, which was complemented by a keen sense of humor.
Steve and Laurie were faithful members of the Oasis Church. Steve became a Deacon of the church in 2010. He knew Jesus not only as his Savior, but as his close friend; one who walked with Him daily. He knew Jesus better than he knew the outdoors. His passion for Christ far exceeded his passion for hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie, of Tomah; two sons, Ryan Tralmer of Tomah and Troy (Nicole) Tralmer of Tomah; a daughter, Kim (Jon) Tralmer of Tomah; stepchildren, Ryan Rosier, Tania (Brett) Hobbs, Summer Karasch, Nick (Nadia) Smith; his grandchildren, Brennen Turner, Mason Stickney, Trace Tralmer, Luke and Jake Hobbs, Joey and Hunter Karasch, Malach Smith; his parents, Ronald and Darlene Tralmer of Tomah; a sister, Vicki (Tom) Church of Tomah; two nephews, Shane (Kristin) Nordstrom, Solomon Church; an aunt, Eunice Moseley; two uncles, Donald (Pat) and Robert (Dorothy) Tralmer; many cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Chad Tralmer; a stepson, Chad Rosier; and infant brother, Gary; and many aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Oasis Church, 22547 State Highway 21, Tomah. Pastor Steve Brown will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
The Family requests that memorials be given Steve’s memory.
