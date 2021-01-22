Steven JayDean Hoff, 68, surrounded with the love and care of his family, entered peacefully Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, into Eternal Rest at his home in Wickenburg, Ariz. Steve fought a valiant battle with cancer for 15 months. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Peterson), the love of his life for 48 years; three daughters, June Hoff, Stephanie Hoff, and Taran Lincoln; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Steve was a man devoted to his family. He will always be remembered for his hearty laugh, his positive outlook on life, and forever, his sincere kindness and willingness to help others when needed. A remembrance ceremony with military honors will be held for friends and family at Wickenburg Funeral Home, Wickenburg. Friends may offer online condolences at wickenburgfuneralhome.com. “The memory of a good person is a blessing” Proverbs 10:7.