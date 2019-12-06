WARRENS — Susan M. Berzins, 62 of Warrens passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Tomah Memorial Healthcare Center in Tomah. A private graveside service will be held at Warren Mills Cemetery in Warrens, where Susan will be laid to rest with her husband. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.