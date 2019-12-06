You have free articles remaining.
WARRENS — Susan M. Berzins, 62 of Warrens passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Tomah Memorial Healthcare Center in Tomah. A private graveside service will be held at Warren Mills Cemetery in Warrens, where Susan will be laid to rest with her husband. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.