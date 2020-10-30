CHIPPEWA FALLS/TOMAH — Sylvan “Gene” Prell, 82, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Tomah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from complications of advanced Parkinson’s Disease.
Gene was born Jan. 2, 1938, to Fred and Lettie Prell in Clifton, Wis. He was a 1955 Kendall High School graduate and served in the U.S. Navy for two years, where he was stationed in Newfoundland. He graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in industrial technology. After college, he served in the Peace Corps from 1963 to 1965, in Brazil. This was a particularly meaningful experience in his life due to the rewarding work of helping villages set up their infrastructure. In addition, he cherished the strong friendships of his cohort, which still lasts to this day. Upon returning from the Peace Corps, he obtained a master’s degree in guidance and counseling at UW-Stout in 1966, and his Ed.S degree from the University of Missouri, in 1969.
His career was defined as the CEO of Handishop Industries in Tomah. Gene developed the agency from an idea in 1972 to a multi-million-dollar non-profit organization, that served the needs of persons with severe disabilities. He retired from there in 2001.
His family was the highest priority. He was married 53 years to his wonderful wife, Rose. They enjoyed many travels and accomplished much together. They put their work into raising a family and he was unendingly proud of his three boys and their families—doing whatever he could to support them.
Gene was driven to serve people in both his personal and professional life; he helped family, friends, neighbors, and strangers whenever he found the opportunity. In addition, his faith and the church were important throughout his life. He was a determined and hard worker who enjoyed quality conversation, a beer, and a good laugh. Gene really enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with grandchildren. He loved frequenting garage sales, finding a great bargain, and believed everything could be fixed. He took simple pleasure in, as he would say, “putzing” around the house and garage.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents;, four brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Rose; sons, Brandon (Kia), Jason, and Derek (Kathryn); eight grandchildren; sister, Joann; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with a small, limited funeral taking place at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Karen Behling officiating. Because of COVID-19, please check with the Pederson-Volker website for any last minute changes. The funeral service will be available for live-streaming on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/SylvanGene-Prell.
Memorials will be given to several causes and organizations that were important to Gene during his amazing life.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
