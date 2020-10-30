Sylvan 'Gene' Prell

Gene was born Jan. 2, 1938, to Fred and Lettie Prell in Clifton, Wis. He was a 1955 Kendall High School graduate and served in the U.S. Navy for two years, where he was stationed in Newfoundland. He graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in industrial technology. After college, he served in the Peace Corps from 1963 to 1965, in Brazil. This was a particularly meaningful experience in his life due to the rewarding work of helping villages set up their infrastructure. In addition, he cherished the strong friendships of his cohort, which still lasts to this day. Upon returning from the Peace Corps, he obtained a master’s degree in guidance and counseling at UW-Stout in 1966, and his Ed.S degree from the University of Missouri, in 1969.