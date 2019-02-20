Teresa A. Morrow, 60, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her husband, Merle; children, Kevin, Christine and David; and family. Teresa touched the lives of so many in her short time here on earth.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donation can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla., 73123, in Teresa’s name. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
