Terry “Mike” Michael Larkin, 56, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1964, to Terry and Sharon (Heilman) Larkin. He was a 1983 graduate of Tomah High School.
Mike helped manage the family business, The Lark Inn, for many years. He was active in the Tomah community and involved in many organizations throughout his life. He was passionate about live theater and a dedicated member of the Tomah Area Community Theater. Mike directed, performed and worked tirelessly with his parents, behind the scenes helping out wherever he could. He was creative and musical in his own way and would have considered himself an Elton John groupie, having attended many of his concerts over the years.
He was a skilled photographer and enjoyed seeing the beauty of nature captured through his own unique lens. Mike spent many hours sharing pictures on the Remember In Tomah Facebook page and providing his knowledge of history with it's members. Some of his other favorite pastimes were collecting and restoring antique furniture. Mike was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved watching the game in the stadium and at home.
Mike loved his family more than anything, he will be missed more than words can describe. He will be remembered as a man who could make anyone laugh, as that was his passion. He lived many years in immense pain, yet would still bend over backwards to help anyone he could. While we are relieved that he is at peace, we were not ready to let him go.
He is survived by his sons, Terry “T.J.” Larkin and Christopher Larkin; his parents, Terry and Sharon Larkin; his sister, Kerry (Mark) Rose; his brother, Kelly Larkin; a niece, Kelsey (Jacob Sather) Rose and their children, Ezra and Izabella; nephews, Ryan (Nicole) Rose and their children, Jordy and Jaye, Tyler (Jordyn) Rose, Matthew Larkin and Trey Larkin; and by T.J. and Christopher's mother, Leslye (Kenny) Weikel; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Addie Larkin and Sy and Lillian Heilman; and two uncles, Larry Berry and Ed Heilman.
Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, with rosary to be held at 3:45 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Social distancing practices will be in place and masks will be provided. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Mike will be laid to rest in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Tomah Area Community Theater. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
