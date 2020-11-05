Terry “Mike” Michael Larkin, 56, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1964, to Terry and Sharon (Heilman) Larkin. He was a 1983 graduate of Tomah High School.

Mike helped manage the family business, The Lark Inn, for many years. He was active in the Tomah community and involved in many organizations throughout his life. He was passionate about live theater and a dedicated member of the Tomah Area Community Theater. Mike directed, performed and worked tirelessly with his parents, behind the scenes helping out wherever he could. He was creative and musical in his own way and would have considered himself an Elton John groupie, having attended many of his concerts over the years.

He was a skilled photographer and enjoyed seeing the beauty of nature captured through his own unique lens. Mike spent many hours sharing pictures on the Remember In Tomah Facebook page and providing his knowledge of history with it's members. Some of his other favorite pastimes were collecting and restoring antique furniture. Mike was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved watching the game in the stadium and at home.