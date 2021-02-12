Theodore Gebczyk Jr.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Theodore “Ted” A. Gebczyk Jr., 70, of Centralia passed away at 9:24 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo. He was born Feb. 3, 1950, in Tomah, the son of Theodore A. Sr. and Laurene (Lawrence) Gebczyk. He married JoAnn Craig Nov. 3, 1984, in Centralia and she survives him in Centralia.

In addition to his loving wife of 36 years, Mr. Gebczyk is survived by his children, John Felty of Centralia, James Felty and wife, Shelley of Centralia, Sherry Felty of Sandoval, Ill., Angie Lazare of Durango, Colo., and Kelly Miller and husband, Lee of Warrens; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sisters, Gail Dvorak of Tomah, and Jackie Sullivan of Marengo, Ill.; sister-in-law, Kathryn Gebczyk of Tomah; four nephews and one niece.

Mr. Gebczyk was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore A. Gebczyk Sr. and Laurene Gebczyk; brother, Kevin Gebczyk; and sister, Sandi Bell.