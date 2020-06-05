× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPARTA — Theresa Ruth Rynes, 65, of Sparta passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after battling brain cancer at Mulder Health Care in West Salem. Theresa was born Nov. 1, 1954, to James and Ruth Rynes of Norwalk. Theresa attended Brookwood High School class of 1972. She also attended WWTC class of 2001.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Rynes and Ruth Irene Rynes (Hutchens); grandparents; a sister, Anna Lou Thayer (Danny); and a daughter, Amanda Erdman.

Theresa is survived by her children, Jason (Carrie) Erdman of Sparta, Justin (Darla) Erdman of Duluth, Minn., Joshua (Jennifer) Erdman Sparta and Heidi (Tim) Lasko of Tomah; her sisters, Regina (Tom) Schumacher of Sparta, Bernadette (Steve) Berendes of Sparta, Leona (Bob) Zielsdorf, of Sparta, Jackie Savall (Gerry Bauman) of Chippewa Falls; two aunts; eight grandkids; and many nieces and nephews.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home in Sparta is assisting the family. A small family service will be held at a later date.