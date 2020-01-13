Tina Marie Gratz

Tina was born Sept. 20, 1961, in Boscobel, Wis., to James and Doris (Secker) Gratz. She worked at Viroqua Country Kitchen for many years. She was married to Ron Poff of Adams, for several years. Tina enjoyed taking care of her cats, tending to her flowers and spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons, Dustin Gratz of Tomah, Kelly (Jamie) Poff of Tomah, Ron Poff of Tomah and Michael (Terrica) Gratz of Tomah; parents, James and Doris Gratz of Westby; brothers, Andy Gratz and Richard (Terri) Gratz, both of Westby. Further survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.