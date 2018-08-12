Verlin Paul Amberson, 82, formerly of Oakdale/Tomah, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, after being diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, First United Methodist Church, Tomah. For complete obituary and online condolences: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: Verlin Paul Amberson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.