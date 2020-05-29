Victoria L. (Vann) Sojka

Vicki was a member of the Tomah High School, graduating class of 1977. In 1990, she was united in marriage to Frank “Butch” Sojka at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Tomah. Vicki had a down to earth personality and was a friendly face. Working as a bartender throughout the years for a variety of different local Taverns; Callahan’s, The Carlton, The Crow Bar and Burnstads Pub. Vicki could put you at ease and always was there to lend and ear to bend. As an avid outdoors man, she enjoyed fishing and hunting and to the dismay of her fellow hunters, could always bring in the biggest buck of the season. She enjoyed country living and wide-open spaces. Acquiring the knack of baking, Vicki helped Bernie on quite a few different baking projects and became an accomplished baker herself and her deviled eggs were out of this world delicious. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, the time she spent with her grandbabies always brought joy to her heart, she loved watching them grow. As a past member and president of the Lioness Club, Vicki enjoyed the friendship and community worker of the club.