Victoria L. (Vann) Sojka, 60, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Tomah Health. She was born June 29, 1959, to Bernard “Bernie” and Agnes “Sue” (Heinrich) Vann in Tomah.
Vicki was a member of the Tomah High School, graduating class of 1977. In 1990, she was united in marriage to Frank “Butch” Sojka at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Tomah. Vicki had a down to earth personality and was a friendly face. Working as a bartender throughout the years for a variety of different local Taverns; Callahan’s, The Carlton, The Crow Bar and Burnstads Pub. Vicki could put you at ease and always was there to lend and ear to bend. As an avid outdoors man, she enjoyed fishing and hunting and to the dismay of her fellow hunters, could always bring in the biggest buck of the season. She enjoyed country living and wide-open spaces. Acquiring the knack of baking, Vicki helped Bernie on quite a few different baking projects and became an accomplished baker herself and her deviled eggs were out of this world delicious. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, the time she spent with her grandbabies always brought joy to her heart, she loved watching them grow. As a past member and president of the Lioness Club, Vicki enjoyed the friendship and community worker of the club.
She is survived by a son, Chad (Lindsay) Sojka; two stepchildren, Stacey (fiancée. Cody Thompson) Garza and Stephanie Ysquierdo (Pat Hamilton); numerous beloved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; her father, Bernard “Bernie” Vann; siblings, Wendy Vann and Jeff; several stepbrothers and stepsisters. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jesse; her mother, Sue; and stepmother, Donna.
A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30, at Bible Ev. Free Church, Tomah. Pastor Neil Nelson will officiate.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
