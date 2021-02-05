Vilas Britzman

NEW LISBON/CLIFTON — Vilas B. Britzman, 87, of New Lisbon and formerly of Clifton, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1933, to Edwin J. and Velma M. (Kuehl) Britzman, in the township of Clifton. He was baptized May 25, 1933, at his parents’ home, and was confirmed June 28, 1947, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Indian Creek. On Aug. 14, 1954, Vilas was united in marriage to Phyllis M. Zimmerman at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Kendall. Throughout his lifetime along with farming, Vilas had his own business hauling milk cans, was a patrolman for the township of Clifton, a driver for Walker Stainless Co. for 18 years and retired from Korth Trucking in 1997.
Vilas was a lifelong devoted member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Vilas greatest love was for his family, his wife, Phyllis, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Spending time with all of them as much as possible was all he ever wanted in life. A simple man’s life surrounded by the love of his family.
His is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Karen (Bobby) Nichols of Mauston, Don (Denise) Britzman of Kendall, Connie (Steve) Storkel of Tomah, LeAnn (Paul) Neitzel of Tomah, Larry (Michelle) Britzman of LaValle and David (Kathy) Britzman of Kendall; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Marcella Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Bob Harrison, and Allie Schmitz. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Frieda Zimmerman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Grace Schmitz, Doris Harrison, Clayton Brieske and Allan Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad St., Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel and Pastor Conrad Prell will officiate. Burial will be at later date in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the church.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Vilas’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, La Crosse Chapter, 3817 Mormon Coulee Rd, Ste. B, La Crosse, Wis., 54601 or by visiting https://act.alz.org/donate.
Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
