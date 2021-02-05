Vilas Britzman

NEW LISBON/CLIFTON — Vilas B. Britzman, 87, of New Lisbon and formerly of Clifton, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1933, to Edwin J. and Velma M. (Kuehl) Britzman, in the township of Clifton. He was baptized May 25, 1933, at his parents’ home, and was confirmed June 28, 1947, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Indian Creek. On Aug. 14, 1954, Vilas was united in marriage to Phyllis M. Zimmerman at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Kendall. Throughout his lifetime along with farming, Vilas had his own business hauling milk cans, was a patrolman for the township of Clifton, a driver for Walker Stainless Co. for 18 years and retired from Korth Trucking in 1997.