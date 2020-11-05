Viola M. Holub, 90, of Tomah passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was born June 23, 1930, to Walter and Mary (Guy) Block in Siren, Wis.
Viola enjoyed crocheting, and was a member of many local clubs and organizations including, Navy Mothers, Red Hats Club, Elks, and homemakers groups. More than anything she loved her family and was able to travel all over the world, with her late husband of over 50 years, Bruno. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie (Jim) Brochu of Tomah; her son, Frank Maki of Superior, Wis; grandchildren, Melissa (Chad) Henriksen, Glenn (Bobbi) Maki, Jeannette Maki, and Mary Maki; great-grandchildren, Cameron Dale, Joseph and Anastasia Maki, Lillian (Derek) Garcia, Aaron Maki, Thomas Maki, and Sianna Maki; her brother, Jerome (Xiaolan) Block of Seattle; a sister, Diane Haner of St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno, in 2012; and a brother-in-law, Doug Haner.
Graveside services are being planned by Viola's family for the spring of 2021, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Siren. A date will be announced by the Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, when it becomes available.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
