Violet Rieck

KENDALL — Violet Florence Rieck, 97, of Kendall passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Greenfield House of Tomah. Violet was born to Herman and Mary (Kordian) Rabehl May 8, 1921, at home.
She had one older brother, Norbert and one younger brother, Robert. Violet was confirmed July 21, 1935, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Kendall and graduated from Kendall High School in 1939. On Dec. 28, 1940, she was married to William (Bill-Casey) Rieck. They farmed and raised their three children, Charles, Alan and Shirley, on the Rieck Farm southwest of Kendall. Violet worked at Badger Ordinance with several other local people in the mid 50s, the Union Center Powder Milk plant in the early 60s and as a librarian at the Kendall library in the late 60s, when she got her driver’s license. Around 1985, Violet and Casey moved from the farm into Kendall and in 2011, she moved to Greenfield House by Tomah.
Survivors include, Alan (Darlene), Kendall, Shirley (Duane-Pete) Leak, Mauston, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Kevin (Penny) of Wonewoc, Wis., Dennis Leak, Mauston, David Rieck, Tomah, Kimberly Rieck, Kendall, Susan (Anthony) Seebecker, Algona, Iowa, Bruce Rieck, Onalaska, William Rieck, Kendall and Rebecca (Gottlieb) Leonard, Manassas, Va.; 13 great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Mandy, Cassie, Skylar, Bryce, Sierra, Epiphany, Makenzie, Elenore, Jerome (Cassie), Courtney (Joe), Sydney, Jacob; one great-great-grandson, Kyan; and one sister-in-law, Norma Rabehl of Blue River, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Casey); one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Linda; twin grandsons; two brothers; and one sister-in-law.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 East South Railroad St., Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 26, at the church. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
