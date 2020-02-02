Vivian I. Webster
Vivian I. Webster

SPARTA -- Vivian I. Webster, 99, of Sparta died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Morrow memorial Home, Sparta.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Burial will be at a later time in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

