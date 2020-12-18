Walter Fredrick Webber

Walter started his military career by lying about his age and enlisting at age 15, into the U.S. Army. In 1940, he went to Louisiana, for boot camp and served with the 32d Infantry Division all through World War II, in Australia, New Guinea, Philippines and Japan, serving 42 months overseas. During that time (1943) while at Camp Cable, Australia, he helped organize the 732d Maintenance Company. He ended his career as the Commander at the 732d Maintenance Battalion in Tomah, as a LTC. He was also on active duty during the Berlin Crisis, 1961-1962, at Fort Lewis, Wash. His federal career started when he was hired as the second employee of the CSMS in March of 1947. He ended his career as shop foreman of the CSMS in May of 1979. His entire career was at the CSMS, under the following State Maintenance Officer: Colonel’s Ralph Birkeness, Riley Robinson and Donald Schueler. Walter was proud that he served 40 years in the military and happy that he has been retired for 41 years.