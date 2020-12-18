Retired Lt. Col. Walter Fredrick Webber, 96, of Camp Douglas died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Tomah. Walter was born in Chippewa Falls, to Walter F. Webber Sr. and Doris (Fredrick) Webber, May 6, 1924. Walter was raised in Chippewa Falls, and attended school there. Walter was united in marriage to Mary Eleanor Zimmerman, Aug. 26, 1946, in Chippewa Falls.
Walter started his military career by lying about his age and enlisting at age 15, into the U.S. Army. In 1940, he went to Louisiana, for boot camp and served with the 32d Infantry Division all through World War II, in Australia, New Guinea, Philippines and Japan, serving 42 months overseas. During that time (1943) while at Camp Cable, Australia, he helped organize the 732d Maintenance Company. He ended his career as the Commander at the 732d Maintenance Battalion in Tomah, as a LTC. He was also on active duty during the Berlin Crisis, 1961-1962, at Fort Lewis, Wash. His federal career started when he was hired as the second employee of the CSMS in March of 1947. He ended his career as shop foreman of the CSMS in May of 1979. His entire career was at the CSMS, under the following State Maintenance Officer: Colonel’s Ralph Birkeness, Riley Robinson and Donald Schueler. Walter was proud that he served 40 years in the military and happy that he has been retired for 41 years.
Walter, for many years was a ham radio operator, he was a gunsmith, and enjoyed wood working. He was highly active in St. James Catholic Church, serving on the cemetery board. He also made the church entrance doors.
Walter is survived by three daughters, Susan (John) Libretti of Tomah, Carol Chesley of Pueblo, Colo., and Mary (Lonnie) Martinez of Rio, Wis.; by a brother, Jerry (Betty) Webber of Minneapolis; and by his best buddy, his dog “Jack.” He is further survived by six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; two infant sons, John and Daniel; two brothers, Roger and Cecil; two sisters, Carol Chilco and Marge Johnson.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. James Catholic Church, 100 Bartell St., Camp Douglas. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Fr. Robert Letona will preside. Interment will take place later this coming spring. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
