Walter “Happy” W. Gilmore, 69, of Tomah passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Oakdale Cemetery. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.