Wanda Jean Ashcraft

Wanda was a talented art teacher who loved to teach others her craft. She worked as an art teacher wherever her husband was stationed in the military, as well as at Brookwood Schools. She had an art studio in her home, where she did some of her best work. Wanda also loved to admire nature’s beauty in her flowers she planted and the birds that would come to her feeders. She did some talented glass etching in glasses and mugs, that were used for special occasions and has some of her work in the Tomah Public Library. Wanda loved reading and taking rides on country roads, as well as taking rides to play bingo and on casino trips. Most of all Wanda was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family.