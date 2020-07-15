Wanda Jean Ashcraft, 71, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Tomah Nursing and Rehab. She was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Sparta, to Merel F. and Garnet E. (DeWitt) Brookman. She married Jimmy Dale Ashcraft March 23, 1973, in Tomah. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Bradley Ashcraft of Tomah; grandchildren, Austin and Dalton Jewel and Peyton Ashcraft; her siblings, Janice (Dennis) Henry and Linda Marten, both of Tomah; sister-in-law, Joan Brookman; aunt, Audrey Ferris of Sheraton, Wyo.; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Dale Ashcraft; siblings, Lana Brookman and Rod Brookman; brother-in-law, Marlin Marten; nephew, David Marten; niece, Stacey Marten; and grandparents, Fred and Irene (Haase) Brookman and Eugene and Lula (Teal) DeWitt.
Wanda was a talented art teacher who loved to teach others her craft. She worked as an art teacher wherever her husband was stationed in the military, as well as at Brookwood Schools. She had an art studio in her home, where she did some of her best work. Wanda also loved to admire nature’s beauty in her flowers she planted and the birds that would come to her feeders. She did some talented glass etching in glasses and mugs, that were used for special occasions and has some of her work in the Tomah Public Library. Wanda loved reading and taking rides on country roads, as well as taking rides to play bingo and on casino trips. Most of all Wanda was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family.
Funeral services will were at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Bob Gerke officiated. She was laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, and one hour prior to services at the funeral home. The family asks that all in attendance please wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Memorials in Wanda’s name may be made to the National MS Society, Wisconsin Chapter, at www.nationalmssociety.orghaptersIGonate. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.