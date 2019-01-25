Wayne A. Birkeness, 90, of Tomah died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Mayo Healthcare in Sparta.
He was born June 7, 1928, to Helmer and Ruby (Crawford) Birkeness on the family farm in the town of Orange. He was a member of the Camp Douglas High School graduating class of 1947. He was united in marriage to Arlene Gamerdinger Sept. 16, 1950, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Wayne was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was stationed at Camp Williams. He worked as a financial officer and logistics coordinator, until his retirement in 1981. He was called up to active duty during the Berlin Crisis and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a skilled wood craftsman. He always had a large workshop and made special crosses and sleighs for his grandchildren. He built his first house in Camp Douglas himself and also built his last house that he lived in for 62 years, himself. He was an outdoors-man and enjoyed deer hunting with his good friend, Bud Whereatt and Elk hunting trips to Montana. He also was an avid golfer and member of the Hiawatha Golf Course; his usual golfing friends, Lloyd Mesner, Dick Abbs, Gilbert Calkins and Dale Mesner. He was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting with people. Wayne was a jokester and entertainer, with a wink, he always could make someone laugh. He had a generous heart and was always willing to help someone.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arlene; four children, Jennifer (Bob) Rector of Naples, Fla., Kathryn (Richard) Henry of Tomah, Lynne Trainor of Sparta and Robert (special friend, Kim) Birkeness of Naples; seven grandchildren, Danielle (Michael) Marczak of Naples, Renee (Gregg) Dudley of Weirsdale, Fla., Erica (her friend, Nilo) Oss of Naples, Clay Vann of Naples, Jacole Welch of Tomah, Erika (Dan) Urban of Manitou Springs, Colo., Ruby Jimenez of Sparta; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Dean Birkeness of Milton; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marcella Fritz, Helen (Vince) Rowan Sr., Arlys Maas and Lucy Varney, all of Tomah; many nieces, nephew and other relatives and friends
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leslie and Leola Gamerdinger; a grandson, Jeremy Birkeness; a brother, Coleman and Bev Birkeness, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Norma Jean Gamerdinger, Howard Gamerdinger, Grace and Jerry Beltz, Sydney Fritz, Stanley Varney and Mary Lou Birkeness
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor William King will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Grassman-Larson-Sowle-Senz American Legion Post #201, will be at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, town of Tomah.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The family request’s memorials be given to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School, the Hospice Touch, or a charity of donor’s choice in Wayne’s Memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.