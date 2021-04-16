Wayne Dworak

OAKDALE — Wayne S. Dworak, 59, of Oakdale passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born May 15, 1961, to Francis and Dorothy (Marshall) Dworak, in Green Bay, Wis. Wayne attended Carroll College and later transferred to UW-Madison where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He most recently worked at Custom Fabricating and Repair in Marshfield, Wis.

Wayne’s world revolved around sports; football, baseball, basketball, you name it. He was a lover of all kinds of “tools” and could fix just about anything. Wayne was an avid softball player in his younger years and loved the sense of community in his softball league later in life. Wayne took pride in coaching and watching his son, Tanner, wrestle, and attending Badger games with his daughter, Taylor. He was a true outdoorsman who took great joy in his lawn, garden, and the surrounding nature. Wayne always looked forward to his annual snowmobile trip up north with his family and his high school friends.