Wayne Dworak

OAKDALE — Wayne S. Dworak, 59, of Oakdale passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born May 15, 1961, to Francis and Dorothy (Marshall) Dworak, in Green Bay, Wis. Wayne attended Carroll College and later transferred to UW-Madison where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He most recently worked at Custom Fabricating and Repair in Marshfield, Wis.
Wayne’s world revolved around sports; football, baseball, basketball, you name it. He was a lover of all kinds of “tools” and could fix just about anything. Wayne was an avid softball player in his younger years and loved the sense of community in his softball league later in life. Wayne took pride in coaching and watching his son, Tanner, wrestle, and attending Badger games with his daughter, Taylor. He was a true outdoorsman who took great joy in his lawn, garden, and the surrounding nature. Wayne always looked forward to his annual snowmobile trip up north with his family and his high school friends.
He is survived by his children, Tanner Dworak of La Crosse and Taylor (special friend, Michael) Dworak of Milwaukee, Wis.; siblings, Nancy Dworak of Green Bay, Mic (Cheryl) Dworak of Appleton, Wis., and Neal Dworak of Denmark; former wife, Jean Drinkman; nieces, Alex (Noah) Sommers and their daughter, Savannah, and Sarah Dworak; and his companion and furry best friend, Stuart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and former father-in-law, LaVern “Barney” Betthauser.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of service. Memorials may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Tomah Youth Wrestling Club. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
