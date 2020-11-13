Willard Kenneth Schanhofer

SPARTA — Willard “Will” Kenneth Schanhofer, 63, of Sparta died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 23, 1957, in Sparta, to Ted and Josie (Meyer) Schanhofer. He grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School in 1975.

Will married Amelia “Amy” Schwarz June 10, 1975, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta. They lived in Sparta their entire lives raising their five children and 14 grandchildren.

Will worked for his father at a young age at Ted’s Standard as a mechanic. He eventually bought the business and owned and operated Will’s Mobil and eventually Will’s Auto. He worked most of his life, most of his days, relaxing in Hayward, Wis. with friends only a couple weeks a year. He retired in 2019.

He enjoyed the simplicity of the common routine. Driving through Memorial Park on his way to work in the morning, a late lunch and quick nap, beer at 5:30, supper, and bed. Sundays at noon were reserved for the Market Bar. Grandchildren were his latest routine along with driving around Sparta in the mornings to make sure everything was alright in Sparta.

He enjoyed fishing in Hayward, loved watching sports, riding his lawnmower, and spending time with his grandchildren.