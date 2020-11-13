Willard Kenneth Schanhofer

SPARTA — Willard “Will” Kenneth Schanhofer, 63, of Sparta died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 23, 1957, in Sparta, to Ted and Josie (Meyer) Schanhofer. He grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School in 1975.
Will married Amelia “Amy” Schwarz June 10, 1975, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta. They lived in Sparta their entire lives raising their five children and 14 grandchildren.
Will worked for his father at a young age at Ted’s Standard as a mechanic. He eventually bought the business and owned and operated Will’s Mobil and eventually Will’s Auto. He worked most of his life, most of his days, relaxing in Hayward, Wis. with friends only a couple weeks a year. He retired in 2019.
He enjoyed the simplicity of the common routine. Driving through Memorial Park on his way to work in the morning, a late lunch and quick nap, beer at 5:30, supper, and bed. Sundays at noon were reserved for the Market Bar. Grandchildren were his latest routine along with driving around Sparta in the mornings to make sure everything was alright in Sparta.
He enjoyed fishing in Hayward, loved watching sports, riding his lawnmower, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a generous man who didn’t always operate his business in dollars and cents. A trade of a six pack or 12 pack were common practices for customers. It is a quality his family and friends appreciated and will miss.
Will is survived by his wife, Amy; children, Will (Kate), John (Lee), Jeff (Amy), Bryan (Christina), Andrew (Alexandria); grandchildren, Amelia, Ty, Addison, David, Jack, Ellee, Trygve, Myra, Ava, Loren, Norah, Ava, Aria, Ana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
