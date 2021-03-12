TOMAH/WILTON — William “Bill” H. Rice, 88, of Tomah and formerly of Wilton died Friday, March 6, 2021, at his daughter’s home outside of Reedsburg, Wis. He was born to Irene (Berendes) and Raymond J. Rice, Feb. 4, 1933, on the Rice family farm three miles north of Wilton. Bill graduated from Wilton High School in 1951. He joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard a destroyer during the Korean War. After being discharged he returned to Wilton. Bill drove truck for Bid Tillman and met Linda G. Slater, who was a secretary at Tillman’s. They married in 1956. They rented farms in Tomah and Ontario, before buying the family farm in 1963. They had six children. Linda passed away in 1977, following a short illness. In 1978, Bill married Marilyn Neil. Rita and her two children joined the family.