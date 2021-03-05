William “Bill” Henry Brown Jr., passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Rolling Hills in Sparta. He was born in La Crosse, June 2, 1931, to Louise A. (Storkel) and William Henry Brown.

The family moved to Tomah, in April 1944 and continued to operate the Tomah Greenhouse there after the death of Louise’s father, Louis Storkel Sr. Bill loved to tell the story of how Louis moved here with 17 cents in his pocket to start the Tomah Greenhouse and Fruit Farm, the largest of its kind in the state. Bill graduated from Tomah High School in 1949, and later enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1951. He served at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, until his discharge in 1954. He later took part in the Vets Roll conducted for older veterans. He often expressed how touched and honored he was to take part in their trips. After his service, he attended Michigan State University where he studied horticulture. He met his future wife, Helen Miller, at the university. They had three children and later divorced.