WARRENS — William “Bill” Langrud, 93, of Warrens passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Tomah Veterans Hospice Unit. Bill was born Nov. 10, 1926, to Abraham and Anna (Westing) Langrud.

Bill quit high school to join the Navy and served from 1943-1945. While on leave from the Navy, he married Mary Melloh July 7, 1945. Together, they welcomed Bill Jr., Sharon and Judy. Mary preceded him in death in 1994. Following his time in the military, he started his apprenticeship in carpentry, in Beloit, Wis. Little did Bill know, carpentry would become his craft and his trade. He was extremely gifted and talented and took great pride in the art of carpentry. He would often consider himself a perfectionist. One of his greatest accolades was being asked by his supervisor to go to Saudi Arabia, to build a custom American-made kitchen.

Eventually, Bill would make his home in Warrens, in 1984. He was proud to have overseen the building of the first Serenity House. He was highly respected in the carpentry trade and truly loved his job. To him, it was more than just a job … it was his passion.

In 1995, he married Colleen Leuck. This union added two additional members to the family, Anne and Carl.

