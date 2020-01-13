WARRENS — William “Bill” Langrud, 93, of Warrens passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Tomah Veterans Hospice Unit. Bill was born Nov. 10, 1926, to Abraham and Anna (Westing) Langrud.
Bill quit high school to join the Navy and served from 1943-1945. While on leave from the Navy, he married Mary Melloh July 7, 1945. Together, they welcomed Bill Jr., Sharon and Judy. Mary preceded him in death in 1994. Following his time in the military, he started his apprenticeship in carpentry, in Beloit, Wis. Little did Bill know, carpentry would become his craft and his trade. He was extremely gifted and talented and took great pride in the art of carpentry. He would often consider himself a perfectionist. One of his greatest accolades was being asked by his supervisor to go to Saudi Arabia, to build a custom American-made kitchen.
Eventually, Bill would make his home in Warrens, in 1984. He was proud to have overseen the building of the first Serenity House. He was highly respected in the carpentry trade and truly loved his job. To him, it was more than just a job … it was his passion.
In 1995, he married Colleen Leuck. This union added two additional members to the family, Anne and Carl.
Bill was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed any time he got to spend outdoors, whether it be hunting or fishing. He was extremely proud of his family, children and grandchildren, and cherished the time he got to spend with them. One of Bill’s favorite memories with his family were the lefse making parties; a tradition that had been passed down through the generations.
A man of faith, Bill will be missed for his zest for life and his love of people!
He is survived by his wife, Colleen of Warrens; children, Bill Jr. (Jennifer Hug) of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Sharon (Thomas) Langrud-Collins of South Beloit, Ill., Judy (John) Langrud-Francis of Biloxi, Miss., Anne Leuck of Chicago and Carl (Linda Wood) Leuck of Leavenworth, Wash.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and half-brother, Walter (Delores) Ersland.
He was preceded in death by his six sisters and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 4285 U.S. Hwy. 12, Warrens. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Warren Mills Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Warrens Fire Department (First Responders); St. Matthews Lutherans Church in Warrens; or Family Promise of Monroe County (a new program in the Tomah area that will help the homeless). The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
