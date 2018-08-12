William “Bill” R. Barrett, 75, passed away Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at Amberwood Nursing Home in Rockford, Ill.
Bill was born Jan. 16, 1943, to Wilbur R. and Myrtle L. (Meives) Barrett in Philips, Wis. They later moved to Tomah, where he grew up and graduated from high school. Bill was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the Army he took a job in Rockford, Ill., where he retired from the U.S. Post Office.
Bill had a wonderful circle of family and friends that he always referred to as “good people.” He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his sister, Kathleen A. Curren of Peoria, Ill; and a brother, George W. Williams of Beloit, Wis.; along with many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur R. Barrett; mother, Myrtle (Barrett) Williams; and his stepfather, Roger W. Williams.
Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
