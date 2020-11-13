William Greendeer

CASHTON — William “Reekumani/ray-ku-ma-nee” (Walks With The South Wind) Greendeer, 66, of Cashton passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1954, to Orville and Jean (Day) Greendeer in Tomah.

Bill was a medicine lodge member. He was proud of his culture, preserving and sharing his customs. Bill was an environmental activist and was passionate about the Rights of Nature. Bill was an extremely talented artist and loved motorcycles, especially Harleys.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Greendeer, Ryan Greendeer, Kessa Greendeer, Adam (Jenna) Greendeer, Tama Greendeer, Stella Greendeer, Sage Greendeer; 14 grandchildren, siblings, Jim (Liza) Greendeer, Wallace “Rock” (Gail) Greendeer, Joan (Toby) Greendeer-Lee, Joyce (Corey) TwoCrow, Vicki (Howard) Greendeer, Dolores Greendeer and Vern WhiteEagle; and an aunt, Nadine Sieber; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Jean; a son, Jason; an infant son, Willow; former wife, Taryn; sisters, Lillian Skenandore and Cindy Wagner; brothers, Dean Greendeer and Gerald Greendeer; and a niece, Jennifer Greendeer.

Traditional Ho-Chunk services will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Greendeer Homestead, 10756 Cty Hwy N, Tomah. Burial will be held at S1470 Dell Rd., Cashton, Wis. 54619. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.