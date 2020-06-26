William Parch (copy)

DEMING, N.M. — William Parch, 95, of Deming passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Marian. He is survived by his children, James Parch of Manakin Sabot, Va., Gale Bauer of Albuquerque, N.M., and William Parch Jr. of Wauwatosa, Wis. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill was a long time merchant and Postmaster in Wyeville. He also served as Postmaster in Oakdale and Fountain City, Wis. He was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Force.
A private burial service was held in his childhood hometown of Johnston City, Ill.
