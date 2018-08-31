William Swan

The Rev. William F. “Bill” Swan, 68, of Tomah, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Serenity House in Tomah.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa, Oct. 23, 1949, to Melvin and Zada (Wendel) Swan and was raised in Rock Island, Ill., where he graduated from Rock Island High School in 1967. Bill attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in 1971. He married following graduation and had three children. He moved to Rice Lake, Wis., and later divorced. Bill began seminary in 1975 at United Theological Seminary of Twin Cities and graduated in 1979, with a masters in divinity.
Bill served a number of churches and his last 13 years were spent at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah, before retiring. Bill was united in marriage to Bonnie K. Barnett in 2001. He served on numerous boards of non-profit agencies and on numerous boards of the Wisconsin Annual Conference of UMC in Wisconsin, of which he was an ordained elder member. He was also a member of the Tomah Masonic Lodge and was proud to be an Eagle Scout.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Bekah (Harry Steen) Swan of Minneapolis, Sarah (Dann) Kleeberger and their children, Jack and Sam of Owatonna, Wis.; son, Joshua (Charmaine) Swan and their children, Axel and Forrest of Ashland, Wis.; Bonnie’s children, Mike (Laura) Fisher and their children, Daily and Isabel of Homewood, Ala., Carolyn (Zach) Platner and their children, Logan and Owen of Chilton, Wis.; his brother, Wendel (Diane) Swan of Alexandria, Va.; a niece, a nephew, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Serenity House in Tomah for the wonderful care given to Bill during his stay there, his time there was a blessing.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. a week from this Saturday, on Sept. 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. a week from this Friday, on Sept. 7, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
