MADISON, Wis./TOMAH — Yvonne E. Flint, 93, Madison and formerly of Tomah died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born June 12, 1927, to Theodore and Lilly (Kramp) Organ. She was united in marriage to Arthur Flint July 23, 1945, in Minnesota. He preceded her in death July 12, 1996. To this union were born three children, Sharon, Sylvia, and Shirley. She attended the Wisconsin School of the Deaf, and worked for Goodwill in Madison. She was a past member of St. Stephan’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas.

She is survived a daughter, Shirley (Greg) Abrahamson of Tomah; 10 grandchildren, Shane, TJ, Randy, Chris, Rich, Kevin, Betty, Junior, Cameo, and John; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean (Bob) Christensen, and Kay (friend, Mark Brundidge) Williams; a sister-in-law, Gwen Organ; many other relatives and friends,

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sharon Babbs and Sylvia Larson; a granddaughter, Tracy; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Vivian Siemianowski, Shirley and Don Goetzka; two brothers, Ken Organ and Ron Organ.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah.

Relatives and friends were invited to call from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. A committal service took place at 1:45 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Town of Tomah.