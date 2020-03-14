You are the owner of this article.
Ann Clark: Column excellent defense of Second Amendment rights
Ann Clark: Column excellent defense of Second Amendment rights

A huge thank you to Brett Larkin for his recent article in the Tomah Journal entitled “The mob doesn’t get to decide gun rights." He so clearly and unrefutably presented the case to uphold our Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

Many people, such as I, do not have the command of the English language or the ability to write such a profound article like Mr. Larkin has. I so appreciate that, through his article, he has given the supporters of Monroe County’s “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status a voice. I am proud to live in Monroe County and our stance on protecting all of our constitutional rights.

I surely hope Mr. Larkin gets elected to the Monroe County Board of Supervisors. His constituents and the board would be fortunate to have him.

Ann Clark

Tomah

