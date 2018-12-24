I don’t understand the Tomah School Board. I don’t understand why they think the Tomah taxpayers should support a school referendum of $1.5 million for the next four years. They seem to forget that Tony Evers has been elected our new governor.
Mr. Evers, the “friend of education” governor, has promised that state school funding for local school districts would greatly increase under his watch. If that is true, and I have no doubt that it is, why would the Tomah School Board feel we need another $1.5 million for the next year? Please. Our taxes are high enough. Will we REALLY need this money after Mr Evers takes office?
I am asking the Tomah School Board to stop … breathe … think … and give Mr. Evers a chance. Let’s see what happens. If after a year or two and state school funding has still not increased, then we can think about another school referendum. But, for now, let’s put that idea on hold and give the tax payers a break.
Ann Clark
Tomah
