ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Modern car and truck engines are measured in engine displacement, usually in liters. Volume in small engines is rated in cubic centimeters. Engine displacement is the total volume inside all the cylinders of that engine. It is difficult to make an exact conversion from liters to horsepower, because there are so many variables, such as number of cylinders, bore diameter, stroke length, and rpm of the engine.

Our 2018 Dodge Caravan has a 3.6 liter 6-cylinder engine. It is rated at 283 horsepower. One liter is about 78 horsepower. The popular Ford Fusion comes equipped with a 2.5 liter engine that is rated at 175-245 horsepower. That averages out to about 80 horsepower per liter. The wide variance is related to the different ways of boosting horsepower.

We still use the horsepower rating for many of our smaller engines, such as lawn mowers, snow blowers, leaf blowers and chain saws. People are familiar with the horsepower unit. Briggs & Stratton’s 3.5 horsepower lawnmower engine is the most popular small engine ever built. Briggs & Stratton started in Milwaukee in 1908. They make 11 million engines every year in plants all over the world. Their cast iron engine was famous for its durability. They introduced an aluminum engine in 1953, with a cast iron cylinder sleeve.