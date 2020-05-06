ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a cousin.
QUESTION: Why are gasoline-powered engines measured in horsepower?
ANSWER: Horsepower is the basic unit of work in the English system and it comes from James Watt (1736-1819). Horsepower defines how much work is done over a specific period of time. Steam engines were replacing horses in the late 1700s, and Watt needed a method to determine how much power his newly invented steam engine developed compared to horses. Watt calculated what an average horse could raise 330 pounds up 100 feet in one minute.
The precise definition is that a horsepower is 33,000 foot-pounds per minute. If you lifted up 33,000 pounds in one minute, you have been working at rate of one horsepower. Another way to state this: lift up 550 pounds a distance of one foot in a time of one second. Keep in mind that there are 60 seconds in a minute.
The power of modern engines is measured by hooking up the engine to a machine called a dynamometer. The dynamometer applies a load to the engine and converts torque (turning effect) to horsepower.
There are two systems of measurement in use today. While the United States has officially adopted the metric system (kilograms, newtons, liters and meters), we Americans still use the English units (pounds, gallons and feet) in much of everyday life.
Modern car and truck engines are measured in engine displacement, usually in liters. Volume in small engines is rated in cubic centimeters. Engine displacement is the total volume inside all the cylinders of that engine. It is difficult to make an exact conversion from liters to horsepower, because there are so many variables, such as number of cylinders, bore diameter, stroke length, and rpm of the engine.
Our 2018 Dodge Caravan has a 3.6 liter 6-cylinder engine. It is rated at 283 horsepower. One liter is about 78 horsepower. The popular Ford Fusion comes equipped with a 2.5 liter engine that is rated at 175-245 horsepower. That averages out to about 80 horsepower per liter. The wide variance is related to the different ways of boosting horsepower.
We still use the horsepower rating for many of our smaller engines, such as lawn mowers, snow blowers, leaf blowers and chain saws. People are familiar with the horsepower unit. Briggs & Stratton’s 3.5 horsepower lawnmower engine is the most popular small engine ever built. Briggs & Stratton started in Milwaukee in 1908. They make 11 million engines every year in plants all over the world. Their cast iron engine was famous for its durability. They introduced an aluminum engine in 1953, with a cast iron cylinder sleeve.
Want to measure your own horsepower? Time yourself running up a flight of stairs. Measure the height of each step (in feet) and multiply the number of steps by the height of each step. This gives you the distance you raised yourself up. You need the time it took and your weight.
Multiply the distance in feet raised up by your weight in pounds. This will be the top figure or numerator. Multiply the time it took in seconds by 550. This is the bottom figure or denominator. Divide the top figure (numerator) by the bottom figure (denominator) and you have calculated your horsepower.
Most people will develop about one-third to one horsepower. We humans are quite puny compared to the engines we build, and that’s over a short period of time.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is
a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!