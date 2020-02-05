Bob Janovick: Activist judges cheat electorate

A candidate said we get cheated. We (the voters) invest a good bit of energy to select the people to represent us in the various offices of legislators. The legislators work at both the state and the federal level. We vote for them because we have actions that we favor and actions we oppose. Those that we select as president/governor work into that mix because they foment new law; they do the signing of passed bills so that they become law.

The third branch of government comes into play when a law's constitutionality is challenged. What I want is a jurist that will stick to the words in the law and the meaning of those words WHEN THEY WERE WRITTEN. That holds for the law in question and for the constitution; specifically, NOT the values, intent, and agenda of the jurist. Otherwise, we may as well live under a king or some other supreme leader since our input − of our interests − of our energy is irrelevant. We would stand CHEATED!

Progressives rationalize activist action taken for the "greater good" even though it diminishes our democratic process, even though this "greater good" was not good enough to get passed into law or improved into amended law. It cheats. Our rights are violated! Also, if the constitution is out of date, the procedure to amend is in place (to a democratic public).