Dave Chappelle received the Mark Twain Award on October 27. He said, “The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the First one doesn't work out.”
I believe that he has an understanding of what is wrong with "universal background checks." Such a system requires that all firearms be registered in order to work. That system carries with it the necessity to record the location of the arms.
Imagine the country if the First no longer worked. Is it beyond belief that the arms to enforce the First would already be confiscated per "mandatory buy back?" Which begs the questions: How does buy back occur when it was never OWNED by the government. How does $200 (or less) for an $1,800 firearm qualify as a buy back? Would not the phrase "mandatory confiscation" be more accurate?
I am not a fan of Mr. Chappelle. But I do agree with these sentiments by event attendee, rapper Common: "He’s always been a leader in thought and culture. He says provocative things, and … it creates some uncomfortable conversations we don’t want to have, but we need people like him because even if you don’t agree with them, it brings them up and then people have to discuss it. We need courageous minds like that.”
Take that, college demonstrators!
Not a fan of politically correct (censorship) nor bully tactics.
Bob Janovick,
Sparta
