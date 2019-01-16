On Jan. 22, the United States will observe the anniversary date of legalized abortion: January 22, 1973. That is legalized killing of babies (humans) in their mothers wombs. We hear a lot about the opioid crises and the number of people that are dying per week of drug overdoses. The CDC reports 70,237 approximate drug overdose deaths occurred in 2017. Per week, that averages to about 1,350 deaths. A very sad and heartbreaking statistic if this was one of your loved ones.
But, here is a statistic of deaths that is even more horrendous! The CDC reported, in 2015, approximately 638,169 abortions were performed in the U.S.A. That amounts to an average of 12,272 aborted lives per week. And, I mean human lives! In no way do I mean to diminish the number of overdose deaths that are occurring in our country! We hear of genocide in other countries, but deny that genocide is occurring in our own country due to abortion!
The Declaration of Independence in one sentence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” I don’t see anywhere that our forefathers wrote if you are in the womb, you have no right to Life! I realize that some abortions are performed for dire medical conditions, but that is an extremely small amount of the total performed.
Having celebrated Christmas 2018, I was surprised to read the third verse lyrics of Away in a Manger: "Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask Thee to stay close by me forever and love me, I pray. Bless all the dear children in Thy tender care, and fit us for heaven, to live with Thee there."
I believe that at conception a soul enters into the newly created person! I believe that the souls of aborted babies are with our Creator! I believe in the return of my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, to this earth, and that he will show us the correct way to live!
News Flash Monday, January 14, 2019: We learned just hours ago that in the debate over the federal government shutdown, the U.S. House, led by abortion advocate Nancy Pelosi, has passed a spending bill over to the Senate that would give overseas abortion groups access to millions of YOUR taxpayer dollars. Unfortunately, seven Republicans joined with numerous Democrats to move this bill in the House. That means we really can't just assume all the Republicans in the Senate will vote no on this bill.
From Wisconsin Family Action: Jan. 22, 2019, is not an anniversary to celebrate!
Bob Kersten,
Tomah
