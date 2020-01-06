Brett Larkin: American story of redemption

Horrendous hatred for our fellow countrymen and egregious division among Americans became ever more abundant as my eyes scrolled down each page of the novel. However, one particular moment in this horrific three day battle truly stood out to me.

As 15,000 Confederate soldiers marched ¾-miles across open fields while enduring heavy artillery fire, they eventually made their way to the Union Army’s defensive line. However, the Union Army’s defense proved much stronger than General Lee had hoped, and the Confederates, undertaking the task of breaking through the Union defense, suddenly found themselves in a double entrapment taking fire from their front as well as their sides. It is at this point that a Confederate Brigadier General by the name of Lewis A. Armistead placed his hat on his sword while looking back at his hopeless men as he shouted in a burst of inspiration, “Come on men let’s give them the cold steel! Who will follow me!?” General Armistead then led his men over the stone wall where the Union Army had established its position. As he crossed the wall, he was quickly shot down as over 1,000 Union rifles opened fire on him and his soldiers.