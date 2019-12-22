Brett Larkin: City needs mayor dedicated to job

As the city of Tomah grows, the community shares a common concern regarding the drive, ambition and dedication of our elected city officials to effectively and successfully fulfill their duties to continue to move Tomah forward. It is for this primary reason as to why I am running for mayor of Tomah.

Being among the fourth generation of Larkins to grow up and live in Tomah, it is clear that my roots and heritage run deep in the community. However, with my deep family roots, also comes a history of selfless service. My dad and grandpa whom are the owners of Larkin’s GMC and proud members of the Tomah Fire Department, have spent many restless nights putting their community first. Whether it be getting up in the middle of the night to tow a car out of the ditch or distinguishing the flames of a house fire, my family has always been there for their community in times of need. I would like to continue this Larkin family value by serving my community as mayor. My love for the city of Tomah as well as my inclination to selfless service will serve as crucial characteristics as I campaign for the mayor’s office.