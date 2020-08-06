Brett Larkin: Ebben best candidate to defeat Kind

As the Aug. 11 primary election nears, it has become abundantly clear that there is only one Republican candidate that possesses the ability to defeat Democratic establishment and career politician Ron Kind and can bring real change, leadership, and public servitude to Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. Her name is Jessi Ebben.
As a native to the district, Jessi Ebben knows the issues that matter most to the people in Wisconsin’s Third. Whether it be civil liberties, education, agriculture, public safety or healthcare, Jessi has made it a priority to actively understand before advocating for specific policies as she knows in order to be a true public servant, she must be a voice of the people and not a puppet of political establishments.
As a convert to conservatism, Jessi Ebben has proven that she will always think critically on the issues despite party orthodoxy when enacting public policy, while still adhering to her strong conservative values.
Unlike Democrat Ron Kind, who votes 90% of the time in compliance with Speaker Pelosi, Republican Jessi Ebben will never allow the interests of any political establishment or party to supersede the interests and concerns of the people she has the utmost honor to represent and serve. Jessi will never hide from her constituents as Ron Kind did during the sham impeachment vote because she is someone who unequivocally embodies every value and aspect of what it means to be a public servant and stateswoman, not a politician.
So, on Aug. 11 whether you identify as Republican, Democrat, independent or other, vote for someone who will not be complacent to the political paradigm in Washington, vote for someone who will bring true leadership and change to our nation’s capital, vote for someone who will be a true voice of the people and will champion the constitution, vote for Republican Jessi Ebben.
Brett Larkin,
Tomah
