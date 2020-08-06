Brett Larkin: Ebben best candidate to defeat Kind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Aug. 11 primary election nears, it has become abundantly clear that there is only one Republican candidate that possesses the ability to defeat Democratic establishment and career politician Ron Kind and can bring real change, leadership, and public servitude to Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. Her name is Jessi Ebben.

As a native to the district, Jessi Ebben knows the issues that matter most to the people in Wisconsin’s Third. Whether it be civil liberties, education, agriculture, public safety or healthcare, Jessi has made it a priority to actively understand before advocating for specific policies as she knows in order to be a true public servant, she must be a voice of the people and not a puppet of political establishments.

As a convert to conservatism, Jessi Ebben has proven that she will always think critically on the issues despite party orthodoxy when enacting public policy, while still adhering to her strong conservative values.