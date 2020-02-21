Brett Larkin: Mission in mayoral run fulfilled

It was a close race during Feb. 18 mayoral primary election, but I will not be advancing onto the general election this April as I was narrowly defeated by 22 votes. However, from the beginning of this race, I have often expressed that the overall objective of my campaign was not necessarily to win, but to establish another building block to my continued endeavors in public service, and in that I was victorious.

This was truly an amazing and humbling experience, and the experience itself was more than I could ever ask for. With that, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to those that exercised their God-given right Feb. 18 to look past my age and vote to give me a chance to serve you as mayor. I would also like to congratulate Mayor Murray and Ms. Pater in their advancement to the general election and wish them both the best of luck in their own mission to move this great community forward.

For me, this is only the beginning, and I will continue to persist in fulfilling my family’s legacy of service before self, as well as preserving our constitutional republic so that my children and their children may take part in the American Dream as I have and know what it means to live in the greatest country on planet Earth. God bless this community and God bless the United States of America.

Brett Larkin,

Tomah

