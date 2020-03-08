Brett Larkin: The mob doesn't get to decide gun rights

Being that I am not an author of the resolution, I don’t know how or why the journalist from the La Crosse Tribune would use my personal stance as a means to debunk the intent of the resolution. She then proceeds to contend my perspective on the Second Amendment (which happens to be the same perspective as the founders of our republic) by stating that my rifle would do nothing against a government that possesses their own “assault rifles,” armor, jets and nuclear bombs.

First off, it concerns me that this journalist would imply the U.S. would nuke itself in response to a civilian resistance, and I agree with her statement that suggests my single firearm would do virtually nothing against a tyrannical government. However, I am very positive that the other 100 million gun owners in America would be very effective against a military that contains only 1.3 million members. Also, if she believes that it’s virtually impossible for a civilian army to effectively resist their national military, I would kindly point her attention to the Middle East where there has been little to no progress made against civilian armies in Iraq and Afghanistan despite the technological superiority that the United States military has at its disposal, and the same can be said for the failed war in Vietnam. In fact, the United States itself was formed as a result of ragtag civilian soldiers taking up arms in defense of their liberties and defeating the British Empire in 1783, which was the most powerful empire in the world at that time. So, the notion that the American People would not stand a chance against their government in the event that it were to become tyrannical is easily debunked as history has illustrated.