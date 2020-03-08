Brett Larkin: The mob doesn't get to decide gun rights

Since the Monroe County Board of Supervisors took a stance on Feb. 26 to establish Monroe County as a Second Amendment sanctuary and to send a message to Madison and Washington that reads loud and clear, “Here in Monroe County, We The People will not tolerate unconstitutional changes to the Second Amendment,” I am reminded once again why I am so glad that we live in a constitutional republic and not an Athenian democracy, where 51 percent of the population does not possess the power to abolish the rights of the other 49, especially after reading a column written by a La Crosse Tribune journalist where she explains in her own opinion why Monroe County was ultimately “wrong” in passing the resolution that protects the civil liberties of those that live in Monroe County.
Although I appreciate this journalist exercising her First Amendment right to express her opposition to the Second, there are a few points she made that are easily debunked and should be addressed.
First off, she starts her column by pointing out the most recent tragedy in Milwaukee where five employees of Molson Coors Brewing Co. fell victim to an active shooter the same day the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution was passed in Monroe County. She then proceeds to use this tragedy as a means to oppose the action taken by the county board. However, I would like to understand how this event has anything to do with the resolution passed in Monroe County and furthermore, what specific gun measure would have stopped this mass shooting?
Mandatory buybacks of AR-15s would have done nothing as this shooting was carried out with handguns (the most regulated type of firearm on the market). Red flag laws would have done nothing as a judge in the 1990’s dismissed a charge made against the shooter in which the shooter was accused of brandishing a firearm at an SUV. So, if that judge dismissed the shooter’s case then, how can one suggest that the judge would have ordered the confiscation of his firearm if red flag laws had been in place?
Also, the shooter portrayed no signs of violent behaviors since that incident and was actually described as being nicer than most clients and a “well-adjusted”man by attorney Stephen Gabert who represented him in a car accident case. So, I’m interested to hear exactly what gun law would have prevented this tragic incident. However, it’s quite obvious there is no current or proposed law that would have stopped this man from carrying out his egregious intentions.
You have free articles remaining.
Next, the journalist from the La Crosse Tribune continues her opposition to Monroe County passing its Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution by suggesting that the resolution contradicts Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels’ statement where he makes it clear that the resolution passed does not ask for law enforcement to ignore or nullify the current gun laws. However, the Tribune journalist insisted that the resolution does, in fact, call for the nullification of current gun laws by citing my personal position on the Second Amendment when I stated at the board meeting that I would not use hunting as a reinforcer for my support of the resolution as that is not the intent of the Second Amendment; the Second Amendment was established as a means for the civilian populace to resist government tyranny.
Being that I am not an author of the resolution, I don’t know how or why the journalist from the La Crosse Tribune would use my personal stance as a means to debunk the intent of the resolution. She then proceeds to contend my perspective on the Second Amendment (which happens to be the same perspective as the founders of our republic) by stating that my rifle would do nothing against a government that possesses their own “assault rifles,” armor, jets and nuclear bombs.
First off, it concerns me that this journalist would imply the U.S. would nuke itself in response to a civilian resistance, and I agree with her statement that suggests my single firearm would do virtually nothing against a tyrannical government. However, I am very positive that the other 100 million gun owners in America would be very effective against a military that contains only 1.3 million members. Also, if she believes that it’s virtually impossible for a civilian army to effectively resist their national military, I would kindly point her attention to the Middle East where there has been little to no progress made against civilian armies in Iraq and Afghanistan despite the technological superiority that the United States military has at its disposal, and the same can be said for the failed war in Vietnam. In fact, the United States itself was formed as a result of ragtag civilian soldiers taking up arms in defense of their liberties and defeating the British Empire in 1783, which was the most powerful empire in the world at that time. So, the notion that the American People would not stand a chance against their government in the event that it were to become tyrannical is easily debunked as history has illustrated.
After this contention, the Tribune journalist insists that we should regulate guns the same way we regulate cars, which would be completely unconstitutional and furthermore, is an incomparable policy proposal as the amendment in the Bill of Rights that states, “The right of the people to keep and bear a motorized vehicle” simply does not exist. She also states that we should revoke a person’s license to own a firearm once that person has proven themselves to be a safety concern to society, just like those who drive drunk get their driver’s license revoked for some time. However, it appears she has forgotten that simply revoking one’s license for drunk driving does nothing from stopping that individual from operating a motorized vehicle in their continuous disregard for the rule of law, and the same can be said for those who use firearms to carry out their evil acts.
Lastly, she ends her column by stating, “If the people of the city of La Crosse want to say no carrying guns at the grocery store, they should be allowed to do so.” This contention actually contradicts a study conducted by the Crime Research Protection Center, which found 96 percent of all public mass shootings that have occurred between the years 1998 and 2015 were in gun-free zones. So in reality, the journalist’s words would be more accurate if they read, “If the people of the city of La Crosse want to say you should be defenseless from a potential threat at the grocery store, they should be allowed to.” After all, restricting a law abiding citizen from carrying their legally owned firearm in places that are prime targets for mass shooters, makes themselves and the people around them nothing more than sitting ducks.
All in all, I appreciate that this journalist took the time to express her opposition to those of us here in Monroe County that are willing to uphold, defend, and protect the constitution of the United States as written and as intended by its framers. I also appreciate that she took the time to inform us that she will “not be coming back to Monroe County any time soon.” It is in this, that I would like to again express my sincerest gratitude that we live in a constitutional republic and not an Athenian democracy where individuals like the La Crosse Tribune journalist possess the freedom to publicly insist that we should enact laws that would infringe upon our right to keep and bear arms while at the same time possessing no comprehensive knowledge of firearms. However, at the end of the day, our individual liberties are protected under the constitution and safe from the rule of the mob.
Brett Larkin is a resident of Tomah and candidate for Monroe County Board of Supervisors.