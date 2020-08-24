Charlie Mitchell: Farmers in solidarity with grocery workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of Wisconsin farmers will apply for much-needed government support to cover losses from COVID-19 through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. These one-time grants of no more than $3,500 are a small but meaningful sum that helps farms survive a challenging time, and since March, $50 billion in farm support has been allocated through the CARES Act.

Our membership at Wisconsin Farmers Union is grateful that our essential work of providing food to families is valued and supported. Other essential workers in the supply chain have stopped receiving hazard pay even while the crisis has continued apace, and many don’t have access to paid leave if they get sick or are quarantining. This is inconsistent with WFU's grassroots policy, set by members, which supports fair, just and safe labor practices that promote both individual and community integrity. We recognize farmers can’t feed anyone without the tens of thousands of workers in processing plants and grocery stores who bring our goods to market. That's why WFU is calling on Wisconsin food processors and grocery stores to reinstate hazard pay and guarantee paid leave for sick and quarantining employees — until the pandemic is over.