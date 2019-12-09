Cindy Zahrte: Let's talk about state of public education

I would encourage you to access the PDK poll at https://pdkpoll.org/ to learn more about how Americans view their public schools. Then, begin talking with others in our community. What can be done to improve the funding for public education? How do we increase teacher salaries and decrease stress/burnout in order to encourage young people to enter the profession? How do we message what our schools are accomplishing so that our community can see the growth that is happening in our students? How do we promote the value of technical schools in addition to four-year colleges? How can schools incorporate more mediation and counseling to resolve problems rather than placing students in detention or suspending them from school?