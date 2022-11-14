Column: Health care workforce crisis

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to be part of a statewide conversation about how we can improve health and health care in Wisconsin. The event was hosted by Competitive Wisconsin, a non-partisan coalition that engages business, education, agriculture and labor in strategic collaborations dedicated to strengthening and growing the Wisconsin economy.

A number of us used this as an opportunity to put a spotlight on our health care workforce. We focused on the immediate and long-term pair of crises along with their different root causes and necessary interventions.

The first crisis is the unanticipated departures and early retirements due to COVID fatigue and embattlement, as well as the loss of lower wage workers to higher paying jobs —a situation experienced across many sectors.

The second crisis is much more threatening and still in its early stages–baby boomers aging out of the workforce while simultaneously beginning to utilize health care 4-5 times more often.

The early shortages are already being felt and are predicted to get considerably worse. These health care workforce challenges, unlike those felt in most other sectors, will involve both a huge loss of supply and a major increase in demand.

Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, projected a 12% gap in Registered Nurses by 2025, a 17% gap by 2030 and a 27% gap by 2035. The Wisconsin Council on Medical Education and Workforce did a separate study with similar results.

Complicating the situation, we are facing historically high vacancies in faculty at our schools of nursing — currently the highest in the Midwest at over 9%, which means we will not be able to sustain current graduation rates, let alone address the necessary expansion.

Due to the timing of both forecasts, neither incorporates losses due to COVID driven departures, so the above estimates almost certainly understate the challenge.

In addition, according to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, “the virus is having a persistent effect, keeping millions out of work and reducing the productivity and hours of millions more, disrupting business operations and raising costs.”

Addressing the nursing (and physician and all the other health care workforce shortages) requires immediate, innovative leadership on a variety of fronts. We need to grow interest in and pathways to careers in health care. We need to enhance our ability to retain the workforce we have. And we need to successfully compete with the rest of the nation facing the same aging populations.

Doing so requires recognition of the fact that the heart of a healthy community is trust between patient and caregiver, and in public health between the community and those who have spent their careers trying to help the community be healthier and live longer.

In many of our communities that trust has been seriously eroded during the pandemic, and a key part of addressing our health care workforce shortage is to be found in reestablishing that trust. Industrial models focused solely on efficiency have their place in the production and distribution of things but more is needed when working to improve health care systems that are fundamentally about human relationships–“touch” and trust.

Doing so requires less finger-pointing and more collaboration. The negative impact of the current political and societal divide has diminished trust in academics, scientists and health care professionals. At the same time, many professionals need to improve their own understanding of what fosters trust.

All of us in and outside of health care need to work together in addressing current and forecasted workforce shortages as well as both individual and community-wide social determinants of health to limit the need for health care. We all need to be “at the table”; no one solely responsible; working together across our communities.

As promoted at the Competitive Wisconsin event, we must rediscover the lost art of finding common ground.

Tim Size is executive director of Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative, Sauk City. RWHC is owned and operated by 44 rural acute, general medical-surgical hospitals, including Tomah Health. The cooperative's emphasis on developing a collaborative network among both freestanding and system affiliated rural hospitals distinguishes it from alternative approaches.