Column: Working together to contain viruses

As you may know, on Jan. 31 Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency following the outbreak of a coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. With coronavirus in the news, and the cold and flu season upon us, I want to make sure Wisconsinites are informed and prepared when it comes to combatting the spread of viruses.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. The new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, can cause symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Like the flu, the 2019-nCoV can be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Although it’s important to be informed about 2019-nCoV, as of Feb. 3 there are no confirmed cases in Wisconsin, and the risk of infection in the United States remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, public health officials remain more concerned about the flu virus, which has already hospitalized over 150,000 Americans this season. Here are several ways to avoid viruses during cold and flu season: