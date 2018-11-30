I'm amazed at the number of left-wing politicians that talk of their concern for our children. They say things like, I'm a parent or I'm a teacher concerned about about the future of our children, worried about children's safety. They speak of dark money in politics.
Here are a few of the dark money donations to socialist, Marxist, left-wing causes: billionaires George Soros, Bill and Melinda Gates, Warren Buffet, the Rockefellers, Michael Bloomberg, most of the Hollywood filth and Tom Steyer.
The left-wing speaks of affordable, free education and health care for the children. Then the ignorant statement, "We're the richest nation in the world." The fact is, we have one of the largest national debts in the world. These anarchists absolutely demand the right to murder children in the womb. The number is more than 63 million the last I heard. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is a ghoul like Bill Clinton. He supports stopping a baby being delivered and then killing her or him. It's called partial-birth killing.
Abortion centers are intentionally placed near minority neighborhoods. People like Kaine and Clinton are racists, knowing blacks are 12 percent of the population but account for more than 30 percent of the abortion rate.
Another amazement to me: Almost 90 percent of blacks are supporters of these radicals that favor the extermination of the black race. Margaret Sanger, promoter of black race genocide, gives an award although she has been dead for decades. Recently Hillary Clinton got the award. Higher education is aware of these facts. Are the racists also?
Craig Jones,
Anderson, South Carolina
Jones is a former resident of Sparta.
