The heading of this letter should follow with a signature, "Any American Newspaper." I'm guessing there is, maybe, three percent conservative opinions, leaving 97 percent leftist or Marxist opinion in the nation's newspapers.
This gibberish has an agenda: it must be detrimental opinion of a duly-elected president. Since election 2016, the federal level Democrats and a lot of progressive Republicans are in favor of a banana Republic. They prefer anarchy (lack of government). Are they D.C. swamp dwellers?
Universities and colleges since the mid-1960s are really infiltrated with anti-American constitution leftist professors. This has reduced the thinking youth to brain-washed followers.
Those who favor open borders being overrun with illegals say the United States is not abiding by the Geneva Convention. They know nothing of the Geneva Convention of 1864. It stated medics, nurses and doctors were off-limits to combat personnel. It was updated in 1949 to include humane treatment of prisoners and again in 1977 to avoid collateral damage, meaning civilians and including ambulance-type vehicles. The Geneva Convention has nothing to do with illegals sneaking into our country.
World government fanatics like Jim Comey and Robert Mueller are absolutely bent on the overthrow of a freely elected government. They favor socialism and Marxism. They deserve to be charged with treason. Two years now, and the liberal leftists are still screaming overthrow the duly elected president. What the Communist Manifesto call for?
Craig Jones,
Anderson, S.C.
Jones is a former resident of Sparta.
