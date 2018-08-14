The definition of an imposter, a swindler, is one who deceives others by pretending, one who deceitfully assumes a false character.
The entire Bush family are imposters − George H.W. Bush calling himself a conservative. Not a word of disagreement from Barbara. As president, H.W. talked of a new world order. That is anti-American constitution talk. He supports world government.
How about George W.? This imposter withheld information on Obama so he could be elected. Laura Bush, a globalist, is also an imposter. We saw their corrupt character as soon as they got out of the White House.
Thank God Jeb didn't get the nomination. He is no different than socialist Bernie or Marxist Hillary.
Remember George W.'s Secretary of State? Another imposter, Colin Powell. He's anti-constitution and a world government supporter. That explains his being Secretary of State. He said himself he voted for Muslim Marxist Obama and Hillary Clinton, as did the entire Bush family by their own admission. I thought Republicans voted for Republicans − not so if you're an imposter.
You know a swindling, deceitful character? That just describes John McCain. Hillary was McCain's choice also. He said so. Could it be McCain didn't understand the domino theory? He votes like a progressive phony conservative who supports open borders. If you are in favor of open borders, you are anti-American constitution. Like Colin Powell and the Bush family, you are an imposter. This truly is the enemy within. Maybe even the swamp.
Craig Jones,
Sparta
